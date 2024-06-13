In the small village of Davidéjonatown, located in the heart of the Far West, the residents must elect their new sheriff by pitting the various candidates against each other in deadly duels. Billy, a humble pig farmer as peaceful as he is naive, is vying for the coveted position. Will he be able to achieve this goal and become the sheriff of Davidéjonatown? And will he finally marry the beautiful Jane, whom he has secretly loved since childhood? Suspense…

« We wanted a cheesy pun… We thought about Sylvievartown, then Ticalicatown Ticalicatown, but we settled on Davidéjonatown because it’s really annoying to read! » laughs Artus. This is the explanation behind the title of this wacky play, which transports the actor and his troupe to a completely crazy Far West. The premise? To determine who will be the next sheriff of Davidéjonatown! Co-written and directed by Artus, the show, performed from 2017 to 2020, served as a trial run before diving into « Un p’tit truc en plus, » a film of which he is the co-author and director.

Critique: Attention, theatrical UFO! Artus and his troupe, each more talented and wacky than the other, offer a stage western with a crazy plot and lines that shouldn’t fall on deaf ears! Here, humor, sometimes crude and acidic, shoots faster than its shadow! (Rating: 777)

« Duels à Davidéjonatown » airs on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:25 pm on TMC.