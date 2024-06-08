Pierre Garnier Releases Debut Album « Chaque Seconde » After Winning Star Academy

Auteur, composer, and performer Pierre Garnier, winner of the 11th season of the Star Academy TV show on TF1, has released his debut album, « Chaque seconde. » His first single, « Ceux qu’on était, » topped the charts within 24 hours of its release in February. In an interview, Garnier shared his thoughts on the album and his experiences.

Garnier emphasized the importance of cherishing every moment, stating, « I try to make the most of every second of my dream that I am trying to live. » He reflected on the surprise of performing his own song on Star Academy, highlighting the support of the audience and his journey post-competition.

The album showcases Garnier’s storytelling and emotional depth, with tracks like « Pas une larme » born from personal experiences. He expressed how writing allows him to express feelings that are difficult to articulate verbally, serving as a therapeutic outlet.

Addressing themes of love and attachment in his music, Garnier admitted to a fear of commitment and the complexities of relationships. Despite his rapid rise to fame and sold-out solo tour, Garnier remains grateful for the opportunity to connect with his audience and pursue his passion for music.

Garnier’s tour schedule and growing popularity have sparked discussions among fans, with some expressing disappointment over ticket availability. Garnier defended his choice of smaller venues, emphasizing the intimate connection with the audience and teasing future performances to meet demand.

In conclusion, Garnier embraces the whirlwind of fame and music, stating, « It’s a joy to share music with people and sing every day. » Despite the challenges of his newfound celebrity status, Garnier remains dedicated to his craft and grateful for the opportunities it brings.

Don’t miss the video interview with Pierre Garnier for more insights into his musical journey.