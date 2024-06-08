Après Ibrahim Maalouf en ouverture et Vulfpeck en bonus, une 3ème soirée de Jazz à Vienne affiche complet : celle d’Asaf Avidan le 8 juillet – Vivre villes

The trend of last-minute ticket reservations is causing concerns among concert organizers. However, the 2024 edition of Jazz à Vienne seems to be off to a great start. Following the opening concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the bonus performance by Vulfpeck on July 16th, a third evening featuring Asaf Avidan on July 8th is already sold out. Lizz Wright will also take the stage during this event.

Asaf Avidan, the Israeli singer known for his unique voice reminiscent of rock and blues legends, is enjoying a surge in popularity. Initially part of the folk-rock group The Mojos, Avidan has since embarked on a successful solo career, producing hits like « Reckoning Song ».

The same night will feature a performance by the talented singer Lizz Wright. With her rendition of « Sweet Feeling » as the lead single from her latest album « Shadow », released in April 2024 and produced by Chris Bruce, known for his work with renowned artists like David Sanborn and Jeff Beck.

Additionally, the bonus concert on July 16th with Vulfpeck is also sold out. This modern funk collective remains true to their roots, paying homage to the soul, rock, pop, and funk bands of the 60s.

Opening for Vulfpeck will be Léon Phal, the winner of the ReZZo 2019 competition. The Swiss saxophonist has become a prominent figure among a new generation of artists and will be accompanied by a versatile and creative quintet for this performance.