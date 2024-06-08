Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Lille, Near Courthouse – France Bleu

In a developing story, a significant amount of grey smoke was seen billowing from downtown Lille on the evening of Friday, June 7th. Firefighters from the Nord department are currently battling a fire in a small building located at 62 Avenue du Peuple Belge, not far from the courthouse. The alert was raised around 8:30 pm, with reports suggesting that the flames originated from a hair salon on the ground floor before spreading to the two upper floors and the attic.

As of 9:15 pm, firefighters have reported no casualties. At least three fire trucks equipped with water hoses, along with a large ladder truck, have been deployed to extinguish the flames.

This incident has caused quite a stir in the local community, with residents and onlookers expressing concern and shock at the scene unfolding in the heart of Lille.

Stay tuned for further updates as firefighters work tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire, ensuring the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.

