Maria: A Film by Jessica Palud

On June 4, 2024, the second feature film by director Jessica Palud, titled Maria, was selected for the official competition at Cannes Première 2024. The film will be released in theaters on June 19. Maria is loosely inspired by the novel « Tu t’appelais Maria, » which reflects on the life and career of Maria Schneider, who was known for her role in the film « Last Tango in Paris. » Parts of the film were shot in Brittany.

« Focusing on Maria »

In 1972, Bernardo Bertolucci’s sixth film, « Last Tango in Paris, » was released in theaters. The film sparked controversy, and over fifty years later, the discomfort surrounding it remains, especially regarding the mistreatment of the lead actress during filming. Maria Schneider (who was only 19 at the time) starred alongside Marlon Brando. Vanessa Schneider, the actress’s cousin and a journalist, published the book « Tu t’appelais Maria » in 2018. Jessica Palud’s film is a loose adaptation of this book. The director explains that she wanted to « focus on Maria. To be in her eyes and never abandon her, to go through the journey with her. The film is told solely through the eyes of Maria Schneider. She is present in every scene. »

Brittany Cinema is proud to have supported a film that addresses the role of women in cinema and the violence they may endure for the sake of a film.

Anamaria Vartolomei and Matt Dillon

Jessica Palud, born in 1982 in Paris, directed Maria as her second feature film, four years after « Revenir, » which won the Screenplay Award at the Venice Film Festival. Three years prior, she made « Marlon, » a short film selected in over 150 festivals worldwide, winning forty awards and receiving a nomination for the César Awards. For Maria, Palud assembled a star-studded cast including Yvan Attal, Marie Gillain, Stanislas Merhar, and the American actor Matt Dillon playing Marlon Brando. However, the film, with a soundtrack by Benjamin Biolay, is primarily carried by the young Franco-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, who portrays Maria Schneider. Palud explains that the main challenge of the film was in choosing the actress, stating, « The character of Maria is complex, with multiple roles: the young girl, the actress, the drug addict, the wounded woman… I searched for my actress after writing the screenplay. Anamaria has a strong screen presence and courage; she was not afraid to take risks. »

Marielle Duigou, the film’s producer, adds, « Our collaborative work is very enriching. We trust each other and listen to each other. I admire Jessica’s great qualities; she is very discerning. She has a universe that is both realistic and intimate, with a touch of dreaminess. She resonates with the characters and conveys this intensity to the actors. Maria Schneider was a modern and courageous actress, yet few listened to her when she spoke out against the violence on film sets. This film gives her a voice. »

Filming in Rennes and Dinard

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Maria was awarded the Ecoprod 2024 prize by the jury. The filming of the movie took place in two phases: around fifteen days in the Paris region and around ten days in Brittany. In the Brittany region, scenes were shot in Rennes, Dinard, and surrounding areas such as Château d’Apigné, UBU Rennes, Oberthur residence in Rennes, Malouinière du Haut-Mesnil, and Hotel Le Printania in Dinard. Additionally, scenes were filmed in apartments and houses. Duigou mentions that the experience of working in collaboration with the Brittany region on a previous film was wonderful, and for « Maria, » they sought natural and timeless settings.

Supported by Brittany Cinema, the film received financial assistance from the Brittany Region (in partnership with CNC) and personalized support from the Film Office. Breton actors, technicians, and service providers worked on the film.

Production: Marielle Duigou (Les films de Mina).

Co-production: Alex C. Lo, Kristina Zimmermann, Christie Molia.

Screenplay: Jessica Palud and Laurette Polmanss, adapted from Vanessa Schneider’s novel « Tu t’appelais Maria Schneider » (Grasset).

Distribution: Haut et Court.

Synopsis: Maria is no longer a child but not yet an adult when she ignites the screen in a controversial film that becomes a cult classic: « Last Tango in Paris. » The filming is highly intense, including a rape scene. Maria quickly faces fame, celebrity, and the scandal surrounding the film upon its release in 1972. She becomes an iconic actress unprepared for the attention.

Article written by Alexandre Duyck.