Summary

Véronique Sanson, the famous singer behind « Chanson sur ma drôle de vie, » recently appeared on the talk show C à Vous on France 5. She opened up about her health struggles, including battling throat cancer and a tumor in her tonsils in 2018. After undergoing radiotherapy, she announced in summer 2020 that she had overcome the illness and even found her voice to be « even better. » Despite her health challenges, Véronique Sanson continues to tour and perform for her fans, finding solace and energy on stage.

Véronique Sanson « is not the same » on stage

During her interview, Véronique Sanson shared how being on stage makes her forget about her pain and health issues. She described the energy she feels from the audience as a transformative experience that allows her to escape her physical ailments and fully embrace the moment. She expressed how being on stage makes her feel like a different person, free from suffering and fully immersed in the joy of connecting with her fans.

Fragile Health

At the age of 75, Véronique Sanson is a multi-talented artist known for her songwriting, composing, and piano skills. Despite facing health setbacks, such as a recent hospitalization for pneumonia in April, Véronique Sanson remains dedicated to her music and her fans. She embarked on her « Hasta Luego » tour in 2022, captivating audiences across France with her timeless music and unwavering passion for performing.

In conclusion, Véronique Sanson’s resilience and commitment to her artistry shine through despite the challenges she has faced. Her ability to find solace and joy in music showcases the transformative power of art and its ability to uplift both the artist and the audience. As she continues to tour and share her music with fans, Véronique Sanson’s legacy as a beloved singer-songwriter only grows stronger with each performance.