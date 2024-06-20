The Roborock Qrevo S is a robot vacuum that may not have as many features as the other models in the 2024 series, such as the Qrevo MaxV, but it offers essential functions to keep floors clean without requiring too much attention from the user. And all of this comes at an affordable price.

Compared to the Qrevo MaxV, which has a launch price of 999€, the Qrevo S is more budget-friendly, priced at 799€ on Amazon Marketplace for a new model. The Qrevo Master, on the other hand, comes with a hefty price tag of 1299€ at launch, which may not be suitable for everyone’s budget.

While the Qrevo S may not have the advanced features of obstacle detection cameras or systems for approaching walls with side brushes or mops like the Qrevo Master and MaxV, it does offer increased suction power at 7000 Pa compared to 5500 Pa in the previous model. This slight improvement in suction power may not drastically enhance performance, but it is a welcome addition.

The original Qrevo model showcased impressive performance while requiring minimal daily attention thanks to its multifunctional station. The Qrevo S aims to continue this trend at a slightly more attractive price point. With a launch price of 799€, customers can benefit from a discount of 150€ until June 26, 2024, bringing the price down to 649€.

Overall, the Roborock Qrevo S offers a balance between affordability and functionality, making it a suitable option for those looking for a reliable robot vacuum without breaking the bank. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of its higher-end counterparts, it provides essential features to keep your floors clean with ease.