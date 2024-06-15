On May 11th, around 600 neo-fascist activists marched in Paris to commemorate the death of one of their own in 1994. This annual parade, which has been taking place for the past 30 years, has never seen such a large turnout, highlighting the strength of the far-right movement. Despite most of the protestors wearing masks (which is illegal), we closely examined numerous images from journalists, social media, and unreleased amateur photos or videos, with the help of local observers, to identify some of the groups or individuals present. This paints a picture of the fascist landscape in France in 2024.