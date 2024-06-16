The Paris Fashion Week for Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collections is back from Tuesday, June 18 to Sunday, June 23, 2024. Get ready to witness the latest trends and designs as the fashion capital comes alive with stunning runway shows and events.

The Fashion Week schedule is packed with exciting shows and presentations that will showcase the upcoming trends for the season. From established luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior to emerging designers, there will be a mix of talent on display.

The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion has released the official schedule for the week, revealing the lineup of designers and brands that will be presenting their collections. Expect to see a mix of traditional and avant-garde designs that will set the tone for the season.

In addition to the runway shows, there will be digital presentations and livestreams for those who can’t attend in person. This allows a wider audience to experience the creativity and innovation of the designers showcasing their work.

The Fashion Week kicks off on Tuesday, June 18 with shows from IFM Bachelor Of Arts, Kartik Research, Meta Campania Collective, and more. The schedule is filled with back-to-back presentations and shows from morning till evening, giving fashion enthusiasts a full day of style inspiration.

As the week progresses, attendees can look forward to shows from iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Loewe, and Sacai, among others. Each designer brings their unique vision to the runway, creating a diverse and dynamic atmosphere throughout the week.

From classic tailoring to streetwear influences, the Paris Fashion Week for Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collections promises to be a showcase of creativity and innovation. Stay tuned for updates on the latest trends and highlights from the week’s events.