Obsidian Leaks Release Date for Avowed, Then Removes It

Oops.

Obsidian Entertainment seems to have accidentally revealed that the release date for their fantasy RPG Avowed is November 12, 2024.

The launch strategy was disclosed through a comment from game director Carrie Patel and the rest of the team that appeared in a now-edited post on the Obsidian website. There is no longer any trace of the date, but we managed to capture a screenshot before it was taken down.

« The past few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting, » the statement read. « Since we last saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct in January, we’ve been hard at work on Avowed to prepare for its release on November 12, 2024. Today, we are thrilled to have unveiled our very first trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and to be able to tell you more about what we’ve shared. »

The current version of the page is nearly identical, except for the removal of the November release date. It’s strange to see the November date pop up right after today’s Xbox Games Showcase, which just ended a few hours ago. Avowed made an appearance at the event with a trailer that showcased a good portion of the game, but promised to launch it before the end of the year. Its removal suggests that Obsidian wasn’t quite ready to reveal their plans to the rest of the world yet.

Xbox has not indicated whether this date is accurate or why it appeared on the Obsidian website. In other words, you can hold off on marking your calendars just yet.

Michael Cripe is a freelance contributor at IGN.