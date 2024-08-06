Twenty years ago, scientists discovered fossils of a primitive human species on an Indonesian island, measuring about 1.07 meters, earning them the nickname « hobbits. » A new study suggests that the ancestors of the hobbits were even slightly smaller. Researchers found smaller individuals at an ancient site called Mata Menge, located about 70 kilometers from the cave where the first hobbit remains were discovered. The latest findings indicate that these tiny ancestors existed 700,000 years ago, making them even smaller than the hobbits.

The study, published in Nature Communications, has sparked debates among researchers about how the hobbits, known as Homo floresiensis after the isolated Indonesian island of Flores, evolved to become so small and where they fit into human evolution history. Some believe they were among the last primitive human species to go extinct.

There is ongoing discussion about whether the hobbits shrank in comparison to a larger earlier human species, Homo erectus, which inhabited the region, or to an even more primitive human predecessor. Additional research and fossils are needed to determine the hobbits’ place in human evolution, according to anthropologist Matt Tocheri from Lakehead University in Canada.

The discovery of these tiny ancient humans raises intriguing questions about the evolution of our species and sheds light on the diverse range of human ancestors that once roamed the Earth. The study not only deepens our understanding of human evolution but also highlights the importance of continued research in uncovering the mysteries of our ancient past. As scientists continue to unearth new discoveries and analyze existing fossils, the story of human evolution continues to evolve, offering new insights into our shared history. This latest study adds another piece to the puzzle of our complex evolutionary journey, reminding us of the rich tapestry of life that has shaped our existence.