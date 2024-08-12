Joana Mäder and Anouk Vergé-Dépré, the Swiss beach volleyball duo, have announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement. Despite rumors linking their separation to the disappointment of not qualifying for the Paris Olympics, the athletes clarified that this was not the reason behind their split. The pair achieved a significant milestone by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but their journey took a downturn when they failed to secure a spot in the upcoming Paris games.

The partnership between Mäder and Vergé-Dépré began at the Rio Olympics, where they quickly established themselves as one of the top teams globally, claiming their first title in 2019. However, their collaborative career hit a major roadblock at the World Championships in Rome in 2022. Joana Mäder suffered a serious shoulder injury during the bronze medal match, forcing her to take an extended break from the sport. Despite their efforts to regain peak performance, the duo struggled to outperform other teams in the race for Olympic qualification, notably Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner and Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré.

Before officially parting ways, Joana Mäder and Anouk Vergé-Dépré are set to compete in three more tournaments together. They will participate in the European Championships starting on Tuesday in the Netherlands, followed by the Hamburg tournament and the Swiss Championships in August in Berne. It remains to be seen how the athletes will fare in these upcoming events as they embark on separate paths in their beach volleyball careers.