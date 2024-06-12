lyon-un-homme-se-jette-dans-le-vide-dans-la-tour-crayon-et-chute-lourdement

In Lyon, on Monday, June 10, 2024, a man attempted suicide by jumping from the famous Crayon Tower in broad daylight. An investigation has been launched.

An incident occurred this week in the Part-Dieu neighborhood in Lyon’s 3rd arrondissement. In the middle of the afternoon, a man reportedly jumped from the top of the Crayon Tower inside the building. He was injured.

The Leap

After booking a room to stay for several nights at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the early afternoon, the man went to the 39th and top floor of the tower, which is about 170 meters high, around 3:30 pm.

According to initial reports, the man voluntarily jumped from a high point inside the building, more than 100 meters high. The exact circumstances, however, remain unknown.

Emergency Response

According to a source close to the case, the victim landed several floors below on a balcony. « A fall over several floors, » confirms the National Police Department (DIPN) to actu Lyon on Tuesday, June 11.

The emergency services were quickly alerted to assist the man who had just fallen. « It seems that his life is in danger, » specify the law enforcement.

The firefighters of Rhône, on the other hand, mentioned a « relative emergency » during transport to Edouard Herriot Hospital.

An Investigation Launched

Following this possible suicide attempt, an investigation has been opened by the Lyon judiciary.

It will include determining how the victim, believed to be a 55-year-old man from Grenoble, managed to jump from the building.

For more news and updates, sign up for Mon Actu to stay informed about your favorite cities and media outlets.