Législatives : Jérôme Cahuzac announces candidacy in Lot-et-Garonne

Former Minister of Budget under President François Hollande, Jérôme Cahuzac, who was convicted of tax fraud, has already announced that he will run in the upcoming legislative elections.

The former socialist minister Jérôme Cahuzac, convicted of tax fraud, announced on Sunday evening that he will be a candidate in Lot-et-Garonne in the upcoming legislative elections, following the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Emmanuel Macron. The former deputy-mayor of Villeneuve-sur-Lot and Minister of Budget under the presidency of François Hollande, will run as a « center-left candidate, » facing incumbent RN deputy Annick Cousin in the 3rd district of the department, he told AFP, confirming information from La Dépêche.

« I am not beholden to any party, » added the 71-year-old former politician, who has returned to the political scene in Lot-et-Garonne since the fall by organizing several public meetings. « It is clear that I do not rule anything out, » he said in late November on France Inter, believing he has « served his sentence. »

Jérôme Cahuzac had denied « eye to eye » in front of deputies that he held a hidden foreign account after the revelations by Mediapart in 2013. Five years later, he was convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended, and five years of ineligibility. In the European elections on Sunday, the RN list led by Jordan Bardella came out on top in Lot-et-Garonne with over 38% of the votes. The party currently holds two out of the three districts in the department.