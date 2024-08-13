Jiri Lehecka is making a comeback at the ATP Cincinnati after more than three months since his last official match. The Czech player, who is now ranked 29th in the world, is ready to return to competition. He is currently training in Cincinnati and will face Argentine player Mariano Navone in the first round, with a potential match against Daniil Medvedev (ranked 4th) to follow. This is great news considering the back problems he had been facing, which had affected his performance after a successful spring season.

The recovery process has been slower than expected for Lehecka. In early June, he was recovering from his withdrawal from Roland-Garros and was aiming to participate in Wimbledon. However, the 22-year-old player did not compete in London or the Paris Olympics at the end of July. « It happened at the worst possible time. Injuries don’t choose when to strike. If I could choose, I would have taken a break after the US Open, » Lehecka stated in June. Now, he is expected to make his return on hard court in Cincinnati. How will he perform? We will find out very soon. He withdrew from the doubles event he was supposed to play with Casper Ruud on Monday.

Fans are excited to see Lehecka back in action after his prolonged absence from the court. His journey back to competition will be closely watched by tennis enthusiasts around the world. Stay tuned for updates on his performance and progress as he makes his comeback at the ATP Cincinnati tournament.