Cristiano Ronaldo, the 39-year-old football player, is nearing the end of his sports career. Currently playing at the Euro with Portugal, he is expanding his sources of income for his post-career life. Ronaldo has already established his own brand, and according to Le Parisien, he has decided to invest in… porcelain.

In fact, Ronaldo has acquired 10% of the capital of Vista Alegre Atlantis, as stated by the Visabeira group. They are pleased to see « one of the best players in the history of football and the most well-known and admired Portuguese personality in the world » join the group.

Ronaldo’s decision to invest in porcelain may come as a surprise to some, given his background in sports. However, this move highlights his diversification strategy and interest in exploring new business opportunities beyond the realm of football.

Investing in Vista Alegre Atlantis not only demonstrates Ronaldo’s financial acumen but also his commitment to supporting Portuguese businesses. By becoming a shareholder in a well-established company like Vista Alegre Atlantis, Ronaldo is not only securing his financial future but also contributing to the growth and success of a local business.

Moreover, Ronaldo’s investment in porcelain could also be seen as a strategic move to leverage his global brand and influence. As one of the most recognizable figures in the world, Ronaldo’s association with Vista Alegre Atlantis could potentially open up new markets and opportunities for the company on an international scale.

Overall, Ronaldo’s foray into the world of porcelain investment showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking mindset. It will be interesting to see how this new venture unfolds and the impact it has on both Ronaldo’s personal wealth and the growth of Vista Alegre Atlantis in the years to come.