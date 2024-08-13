In Cheltenham, United Kingdom, a new British series called ‘Intelligence’ is set to premiere on Serieclub next Tuesday. The show follows the story of Jerry Bernstein, played by David Schwimmer, an arrogant American NSA agent who leads a team with Joseph Harries, played by Nick Mohammed, an incompetent and tactless analyst. Together, they are tasked with fighting cybercrime, but the worst is yet to come…

The series will air every Tuesday at 9:00 pm for 26 minutes starting on August 13, 2024. For those who can’t wait, the complete series is already available for streaming since August 1.

