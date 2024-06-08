bilal-hassani-glitter-sleaze-utopia

Bilal Hassani: A Glittering Utopia!

Bilal Hassani is releasing a new ten-track mixtape titled Glitter Sleaze Utopia on June 7th, specifically tailored for Pride Month. Rising to fame in 2015 through his participation in The Voice Kids, Bilal Hassani solidified his unique style by representing France at the Eurovision in 2019. In 2023, a compilation album titled Heritage, featuring the best tracks from his first three albums, marks a milestone in his career. Today, he unveils Glitter Sleaze Utopia, a new album that embodies a dream world in his mind, a sort of utopia that he shares with us. The common thread: wig passion.

Known for his collection of whimsical wigs, to which he attributes names and confessed, « They bring me to life, they are my identity. Without them, I get bored. » Tonight, we delve into the world of someone who has turned hair into an art form. Charlie Le Mindu is a trichophile: obsessed with hair and fur from a young age, he has transformed them into extravagant hair sculptures on runways, Lady Gaga’s head, and the stage of the Crazy Horse after spending a few years as a hairdresser. Which hair is the easiest to work with? Why does he believe hair is the new trendy fur? How does he showcase what he calls « high hairdressing »? He shares his breathtaking journey with us. Look out for his upcoming musical project with a catchy name: Muchas Problemas!

Music lineup:

– EDDY DE PRETTO – Urgences 911 – 2023

– BILLIE EILISH – Lunch – 2024

– DALIDA – Mourir sur scéne

