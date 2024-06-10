French Pole Vaulter Ninon Chapelle Sets Season Record in European Championships Final

French pole vaulter Ninon Chapelle competed in the final of the European Championships in Rome, Italy. She finished ninth in the competition, clearing a height of 4.43 meters. Chapelle, who is from Bourges, was hoping to surpass her personal best of 4.54 meters to advance further in the competition.

Chapelle started strong with a successful first attempt at 4.28 meters to build confidence. She then cleared 4.43 meters on her first try after a minor touch on the bar. However, she struggled to clear 4.58 meters in subsequent attempts, hitting the bar with her knees and shins.

Despite not achieving her desired result, Chapelle’s performance in the European Championships final showcased her talent and determination in the pole vault event.